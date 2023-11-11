Japanese and English Version Update + Autumn Discount Notice

This time, Japanese and English have been installed.

Players can switch between Japanese and English by right-clicking the game name in the library and selecting Properties - Language - Japanese/English.

Attention!

Only the subtitles have been changed. Bilingual versions may have bugs that do not affect the game experience. Switching to the bilingual version requires a version update.

Here is a special note

Thanks to Yuhan for the Japanese translation.

Thanks to shotomato-sensei for the English translation.

Thank you very much!

Autumn Discount

This time, we have a very long discount period.

From 2023.11.13 10am BST to 2023.11.20 10am BST.

and 2023.11.21 10am BST - 2023.11.28am BST.

The discount is fifty per cent (50% off)

This is the last big sale for Goodbye, so please support it if you like it.

Also

If you want to make various homages and second creations, please just make them.

I'm very supportive of homo w

Lastly, thank you all.