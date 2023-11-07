 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 7 November 2023

0.9.3b changelist

Build 12629393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced mine physics friction (mines can be thrown farther)
  • Increase Thermo blast damage
  • Crosshair graphic for the active weapon barrel is now more subtle
  • Added windowed mode to graphic settings
  • New database entries are now highlighted
  • Improved orientation selection for player respawns
  • Map shows level modifiers for the current level
  • Default hud scale now considers the current resolution
  • Fixed level map sometimes rendering other players markers
  • Fixed enemy generator models sometimes being incorrectly sized when attached to slanted walls
  • Fixed player ship pickup attraction creating an excessive amount of HUD pickup messages
  • Fixed Stinger enemies being more rare than intended
  • Fixed Sentry Mine physics behaving weirdly when enemies were nearby
  • Fixed resolution selection causing screen mode to switch from Fullscreen Window to Exclusive Fullscreen

