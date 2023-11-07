- Reduced mine physics friction (mines can be thrown farther)
- Increase Thermo blast damage
- Crosshair graphic for the active weapon barrel is now more subtle
- Added windowed mode to graphic settings
- New database entries are now highlighted
- Improved orientation selection for player respawns
- Map shows level modifiers for the current level
- Default hud scale now considers the current resolution
- Fixed level map sometimes rendering other players markers
- Fixed enemy generator models sometimes being incorrectly sized when attached to slanted walls
- Fixed player ship pickup attraction creating an excessive amount of HUD pickup messages
- Fixed Stinger enemies being more rare than intended
- Fixed Sentry Mine physics behaving weirdly when enemies were nearby
- Fixed resolution selection causing screen mode to switch from Fullscreen Window to Exclusive Fullscreen
Desecrators update for 7 November 2023
0.9.3b changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Desecrators Content Depot 1311571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update