Split Square 11-6 Update Notice

Changes
Apply contrast filter to screen
6,7 Stage's additional enemy skill buff
Enemies appearance stage adjustment : Weak enemies do not appear in late stages.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes
Apply contrast filter to screen
6,7 Stage's additional enemy skill buff
Enemies appearance stage adjustment : Weak enemies do not appear in late stages.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update