 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Split square update for 6 November 2023

Split Square 11-6 Update Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 12629329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

Apply contrast filter to screen

6,7 Stage's additional enemy skill buff

Enemies appearance stage adjustment : Weak enemies do not appear in late stages.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2491131 Depot 2491131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link