Ragnarok Survivors: Valhalla update for 6 November 2023

RS:V - Changes 6. nov 2023

  • UI rewrite - character select shows weapon stats
  • UI rewrite - upgrade dialog shows upgrade description
  • UI rewrite - chest treasure dialog shows selected upgrade description
  • BUGFIX - fixed weapon and playerupgrades that sometimes did not apply correcly

