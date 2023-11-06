RS:V - Changes 6. nov 2023

- UI rewrite - character select shows weapon stats
- UI rewrite - upgrade dialog shows upgrade description
- UI rewrite - chest treasure dialog shows selected upgrade description
- BUGFIX - fixed weapon and playerupgrades that sometimes did not apply correcly
Ragnarok Survivors: Valhalla update for 6 November 2023
