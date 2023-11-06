- Fishing Rod: Changed to 2 stars and adjusted the value
- Mouse Hole: Get {H/2} energy for each Rat you owned.
- Jack: Unique. Giants and Cats on the board get 200% energy.
- Rat King: If there are crops on the board get 4 Rat and +30 Output.
- Magic Flute: Add 1 Rat every 2 rounds.
- Giant: Get 10% extra bonus for every piece eliminated.
- Durian: Get +10 output for every round.
- Growth Guide: When the seed grows into Paddy, add an additional one.
- Achievements: Added achievements related to Happy Farm.
LuckLand update for 6 November 2023
【DevLog】Happy Farm has been strengthed 2023.11.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
