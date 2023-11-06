 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LuckLand update for 6 November 2023

【DevLog】Happy Farm has been strengthed 2023.11.05

Share · View all patches · Build 12629178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fishing Rod: Changed to 2 stars and adjusted the value
  • Mouse Hole: Get {H/2} energy for each Rat you owned.
  • Jack: Unique. Giants and Cats on the board get 200% energy.
  • Rat King: If there are crops on the board get 4 Rat and +30 Output.
  • Magic Flute: Add 1 Rat every 2 rounds.
  • Giant: Get 10% extra bonus for every piece eliminated.
  • Durian: Get +10 output for every round.
  • Growth Guide: When the seed grows into Paddy, add an additional one.
  • Achievements: Added achievements related to Happy Farm.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2516821 Depot 2516821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link