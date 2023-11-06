 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Pet Project update for 6 November 2023

Black screen fix new launch method in steam app settings

Share · View all patches · Build 12629150 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added alternative launch method for laptops and probably any who has problems with black screen, try only if you have 2 gpus (integrated and discrete for example)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2618941 Depot 2618941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link