Added alternative launch method for laptops and probably any who has problems with black screen, try only if you have 2 gpus (integrated and discrete for example)
Desktop Pet Project update for 6 November 2023
Black screen fix new launch method in steam app settings
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2618941 Depot 2618941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update