 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Too Many Cooks update for 6 November 2023

Small update v0.1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 12628943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed bell pepper checkmark not appearing
  • Fixed framerate issues in menu rooms

Improvements:

  • Included total enemies killed in shop to help keep track of the Station Chef achievement
  • Increased overall mini-boss speeds to help with automatic aiming
  • Increased enemy speed overall—this also increases exponentially like their health and XP
  • Changed ‘Pickup range’ to ‘Area of effect’ to demonstrate that this will also effect upgrades such as explosions.

Balancing:

  • Decreased size of orbiting blueberries
  • Removed orbiting blueberries destroying boss weapons

• Drastically reduced damage upgrade increases:

  • 15% > 10% (common)
  • 25% > 15% (uncommon)
  • 35% > 20% (rare)
  • 45% > 25% (epic)

• Reduced movement speed upgrade increases:

  • 20% > 15% (uncommon)
  • 30% > 20% (rare)

• Reduced critical damage upgrade increases:

  • 150% > 125% (epic)

• Bullets can now destroy the ninja master boss throwing stars

Changed files in this update

Depot 1568031 Depot 1568031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link