Small update v0.1.03

Bugs:
- Fixed bell pepper checkmark not appearing
- Fixed framerate issues in menu rooms
Improvements:
- Included total enemies killed in shop to help keep track of the Station Chef achievement
- Increased overall mini-boss speeds to help with automatic aiming
- Increased enemy speed overall—this also increases exponentially like their health and XP
- Changed ‘Pickup range’ to ‘Area of effect’ to demonstrate that this will also effect upgrades such as explosions.
Balancing:
- Decreased size of orbiting blueberries
- Removed orbiting blueberries destroying boss weapons
• Drastically reduced damage upgrade increases:
- 15% > 10% (common)
- 25% > 15% (uncommon)
- 35% > 20% (rare)
- 45% > 25% (epic)
• Reduced movement speed upgrade increases:
- 20% > 15% (uncommon)
- 30% > 20% (rare)
• Reduced critical damage upgrade increases:
- 150% > 125% (epic)
• Bullets can now destroy the ninja master boss throwing stars
Changed files in this update