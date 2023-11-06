【1106】Bug Fix Patch Update

Fix the bug that the spells Demon Breaker, Thunderclap, Fuse and Lightning Chain Shadow were not transparent in transparent mode.

Fixed the bug that throwing the casting wand in Lightning Dash would make the player stop and emit a huge light.

Fixed a bug in the recasting of the Flame Core

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash if the water gun was used for an extended period of time

Increased the drop rate of basic spells and adjusted the drop rate of peripheral boosts

Fixed the issue where items would be pushed into doors

Improved the performance of spell umbilicals

Fixed bug with laser bounce direction and wall judgement

Fixed the bug that enemy magic bullet hit effects were not visible when transparency was on

Fixed the bug that enchanted sword swinging too fast would fail to deal damage

Fixed the bug that multigrid spells could push out locked spells.

Added a countdown function to Petrifying Potion.

Fixed the bug that indescribables did not limit the cap on giant leeches.

Mana Draw spells now support transparency control, further reducing the transparency of lasers

Fixed the problem that automatic staff firing spells are not affected by transparency.

Fixed the bug that the staff selection screen was blank when picking up spells.

The staff spirit will pause firing in the recasting interface to prevent the player from being blown up by rolled meteorite mines.

Adjusted the scepter "Scepter of Three Colours" to have random normal colouring, poison/ice/deceleration colouring may appear.

Adjusted Scepter "Splendid Bouquet" to randomise all colours, including none, which may result in none/poison/ice/slowdown/fire/thunder colours.

Summoning a level 23 Kheir no longer draws extra mana, but the effect of adding damage based on remaining mana remains unchanged, and the description has changed a bit.

Adjustments have been made to roll damage, +1 to 1-star roll damage

Book of Wizardry now feeds the Parasite Attack Speed gain directly to the panel when it is applied to a spell group.

Fixed Splintering Black Hole not not calculating staff recharge information

Fixed an issue where standing spells with no recoil had a delay on backspace casting.

The judgement of standing charging has been relaxed, now immobile state will be counted as standing, before it must be movable and not moving to be counted as standing charging), and fixed the issue that petrifying potion can't stand charging without moving.

Disintegration Rays and Water Guns can now pick up items and interact with them during casting.

Fixed Lightning Chain's colouring effect, now Lightning Chain can use the full Flame/Thunder colouring

Fixed an issue where dropping all staffs while sprinting would cause the sprint to report an error and grow infinitely larger

Fixed an issue where the umbilical cord was not being fully recycled and continued to take up memory.

Increased the judgement width of the Demon Sword from 0.8 to 1, and the width will now increase further with size to minimise the chance of missing some enemies at high rotation speeds.

Fixed an issue where autostaffs carrying the Flame Core could not use other spells.

Thunderbolt effects are now layered to avoid overlaying Abyssal and Ground effects (stacking too much can make it difficult to see what's going on underneath).

Modified the translation of the spell Scattershot