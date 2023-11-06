Hotfix 2, return of the hotfix - November 6th 2023

Changelog
- Fix floris V voice pitch
- Fix poelarm damage bonus to player always being multiplied even when not mounted
- Fix crash when hit by arrow
- Fix ranged units using wrong fire mode during siege
- Fix attacking siege archers not firing
Changed files in this update