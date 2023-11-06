 Skip to content

Voor de kroon update for 6 November 2023

Hotfix 2, return of the hotfix - November 6th 2023

Build 12628875 · Last edited by Wendy

Changelog

  • Fix floris V voice pitch
  • Fix poelarm damage bonus to player always being multiplied even when not mounted
  • Fix crash when hit by arrow
  • Fix ranged units using wrong fire mode during siege
  • Fix attacking siege archers not firing

