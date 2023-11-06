Hot Fix 0.17.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12628825 · Last edited 7 November 2023 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.

Changes

Dark Voyage: New Hell music track by Will

Boardwalk - Milk Jug Toss: Reduced payouts a little bit (10% decrease)

Boardwalk - Balloon Pop: Decreased game start wait time from 10 seconds to 4 seconds

Arcade - Meteoroid Mania: Added another meteoroid ball

Bug Fixes

Fixed names not always showing on server lists/condo list

Boardwalk: Added measures to prevent griefing

Boardwalk - Splash Blasterz: Fixed water effects not showing up on low effects setting

Boardwalk - Milk Jug Toss: Fixed milk jugs being counted twice sometimes

Condo: Fixed Dragon Egg not finishing opening animations when the dragon is revealed to be a Shadow Dragon

Condo: Fixed Hidden Seat not having edit option

Game Ports: Fixed map scoreboard option existing

Collection Book: Fixed remains showing up in collectibles list

Arcade - The Offering: Fixed score labels not matching the actual score values

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

https://discord.gg/pixeltail

We love awesome people like you!

We're also active on Twitter!

https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap

Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!

http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs

Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18

For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7

<3 PixelTail Games