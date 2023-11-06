 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tower Unite update for 6 November 2023

Hot Fix 0.17.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12628825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.

Changes

  • Dark Voyage: New Hell music track by Will
  • Boardwalk - Milk Jug Toss: Reduced payouts a little bit (10% decrease)
  • Boardwalk - Balloon Pop: Decreased game start wait time from 10 seconds to 4 seconds
  • Arcade - Meteoroid Mania: Added another meteoroid ball

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed names not always showing on server lists/condo list
  • Boardwalk: Added measures to prevent griefing
  • Boardwalk - Splash Blasterz: Fixed water effects not showing up on low effects setting
  • Boardwalk - Milk Jug Toss: Fixed milk jugs being counted twice sometimes
  • Condo: Fixed Dragon Egg not finishing opening animations when the dragon is revealed to be a Shadow Dragon
  • Condo: Fixed Hidden Seat not having edit option
  • Game Ports: Fixed map scoreboard option existing
  • Collection Book: Fixed remains showing up in collectibles list
  • Arcade - The Offering: Fixed score labels not matching the actual score values

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!
https://discord.gg/pixeltail
We love awesome people like you!

We're also active on Twitter!
https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:
https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap

Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!
http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs

Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.
For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18
For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7

<3 PixelTail Games

Changed files in this update

Tower Unite Depot Windows Depot 394692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link