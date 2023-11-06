Hot Fix 0.17.3.0

This update addresses several bugs from the new update.
Changes
- Dark Voyage: New Hell music track by Will
- Boardwalk - Milk Jug Toss: Reduced payouts a little bit (10% decrease)
- Boardwalk - Balloon Pop: Decreased game start wait time from 10 seconds to 4 seconds
- Arcade - Meteoroid Mania: Added another meteoroid ball
Bug Fixes
- Fixed names not always showing on server lists/condo list
- Boardwalk: Added measures to prevent griefing
- Boardwalk - Splash Blasterz: Fixed water effects not showing up on low effects setting
- Boardwalk - Milk Jug Toss: Fixed milk jugs being counted twice sometimes
- Condo: Fixed Dragon Egg not finishing opening animations when the dragon is revealed to be a Shadow Dragon
- Condo: Fixed Hidden Seat not having edit option
- Game Ports: Fixed map scoreboard option existing
- Collection Book: Fixed remains showing up in collectibles list
- Arcade - The Offering: Fixed score labels not matching the actual score values
