Scheduled Maintenance November 08, 2023

Greetings Riders!
We will be having a Scheduled Maintenance in 1 hour. Please ensure to log out before the Maintenance to avoid any issues.
✍ Patch Notes: ✍
https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/icarus-na/Maintenance/11852
📍 Official Home Page 📍
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Greetings Riders!
We will be having a Scheduled Maintenance in 1 hour. Please ensure to log out before the Maintenance to avoid any issues.
✍ Patch Notes: ✍
https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/icarus-na/Maintenance/11852
📍 Official Home Page 📍
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update