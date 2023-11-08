 Skip to content

Riders of Icarus update for 8 November 2023

Scheduled Maintenance November 08, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Riders!

We will be having a Scheduled Maintenance in 1 hour. Please ensure to log out before the Maintenance to avoid any issues.

✍ Patch Notes: ✍

https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/icarus-na/Maintenance/11852

📍 Official Home Page 📍

https://icarus-na.valofe.com/

Changed files in this update

Riders of Icarus Content Depot 442081
  • Loading history…
