Patch notes for 0.1.60

Quality of life updates
- Added an option to close all notifications at once instead of having to click on them individually (this will only appear when there are at least 2 notifications)
- When viewing the screen that shows which cards have been removed by the Tomb, you will see an explanation of how to remove cards if you haven’t removed any yet
- Improved game speed when enemies are attacking
- You can now select event choices using the numbers on your keyboard
- The game camera is now constrained to the playable area
Bug fixes
- Villagers will no longer glitch between their walking and swimming sprites when walking close to the edge of land
- Fishing boats can no longer be placed on top of fishing platforms
- When playing cursed cards to remove them, they will no longer be triggered if you have Deja Vu or the Echoes relic active
- The “Build it up” card can no longer be used on Stone Walls, only Palisades (as stated on the card text)
- Mayan Noble houses would trigger the ‘no worker’ warning at the start of each turn, even if they had workers, and this has now been fixed
Changed files in this update