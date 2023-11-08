- Test drive camera now always follows the disc
- Croatian flag added to icons
- Collection fixes
- Hidden badge disc reward fixed
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
Disc Golf Valley update for 8 November 2023
Hotfix - 1.414
Patchnotes via Steam Community
