Disc Golf Valley update for 8 November 2023

Hotfix - 1.414

Build 12628645

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Test drive camera now always follows the disc
  • Croatian flag added to icons
  • Collection fixes
  • Hidden badge disc reward fixed
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes

