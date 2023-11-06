Cursorblade is now available!

Hello gamers,
Cursorblade has finally been released on Steam!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2449040/Cursorblade/?beta=0
The full release version includes
-
More weapons
-
More items
-
More characters
-
More enemies
-
Thai localization added
To celebrate the release of Cursorblade, it is available at a 10% discount for one week!
But wait, you can also get both Cursorblade and Spellbook Demonslayers for 10% off!
What's more, you can also get both Cursorblade and Survivors of the dawn for 10% off!
Check out the bundles here:
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/36313/Slayer_Blade/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/36324/Cursor_of_the_Dawn/
I will keep updating the game, so if you have any suggestions or feedback about the game, let me know on Community Hub Discussions.
I hope you all enjoy the game. Thank you everyone for playing Cursorblade!