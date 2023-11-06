 Skip to content

Cursorblade update for 6 November 2023

Cursorblade is now available!

Hello gamers,

Cursorblade has finally been released on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2449040/Cursorblade/?beta=0

The full release version includes

  • More weapons

  • More items

  • More characters

  • More enemies

  • Thai localization added

To celebrate the release of Cursorblade, it is available at a 10% discount for one week!
But wait, you can also get both Cursorblade and Spellbook Demonslayers for 10% off!
What's more, you can also get both Cursorblade and Survivors of the dawn for 10% off!

Check out the bundles here:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/36313/Slayer_Blade/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/36324/Cursor_of_the_Dawn/

I will keep updating the game, so if you have any suggestions or feedback about the game, let me know on Community Hub Discussions.

I hope you all enjoy the game. Thank you everyone for playing Cursorblade!

