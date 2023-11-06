Update 23.11.06

The quest log was changed to a new system. In saves, when you're past the introduction dialog to the ministers when you first go into the castle in Aldlyn, the game will automatically start a background event within ~1 sec after loading the save file, to convey the old quest progress to the new quest log. This is a one time thing, and won't happen again, nor will it happen when you start a new game.

[The phase between the start and the dialog with the ministers is a grey zone. The quest log won't get updated until you get the dialog with the ministers.]

In some cases of this conversion in save files, the conditions for whether a quest was done or not didn't have a clear trigger in which the progress was saved, so some optional quests might get put into the "complete" category even if they weren't actually done. It's sadly necessary, but won't do any harm. Every other quest should be shown exactly the same in the new quest log as it was previously in the old version.

I also changed one of the quests that previously ended as "failed" due to the story in it to be "complete" at the end.

The change to the system is, apart from the visuals in the quest journal, just background stuff. The quests won't play any different than before, nor did the story of the quests change in any way.

Please let me know if you like the quest window in the top right corner, or if it's a problem. Should it bother you, you can hide it in the options menu, but I'd still like to get the feedback, if it's a good addition.