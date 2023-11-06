 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mech Engineer update for 6 November 2023

Update 61 (Wolf 359)

Share · View all patches · Build 12628452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
Thank you for playing the game and leaving your feedback.

Here is the changelog:

I:\Interface
  • Language mods can use É, Ú, Í, Ó, Á, and Ñ characters that have been added to the game's Latin font
  • Mod support has been added to the game but it is very early in development - a short guide.
  • Resource counters at the top of the screen will update more quickly than before
  • The art for the Castle mech has been given a new look
  • See a mech's loadout with additional info by mousing over icons in the mech card not only during battles but also in other menus
  • Not sure whether you should click on something during combat? Hover your mouse cursor over on-screen elements to see information pop-ups
  • Check your current keybinds by pressing Escape
  • Get more information on your city's needs by hovering your mouse cursor over the stats in Hangar > Calendar
  • Allow cursor to go to another monitor in fullscreen and restrict the aspect ratio from the new launch menu options (previously you had to manually edit a settings config file)
B:\Balance
  • ///Buffs
  • Railgun spread reduced from 4 degrees to 1 degree, improving the accuracy
  • Railgun damage and armor penetration gain from energy has been increased significantly
  • Initial projectile speed of railgun has been doubled
  • Increased the lifetime of explosive shells by 10%
  • Reduced Tentacle mech's weight from 73 to 65
  • Reduced Tentacle mech's base reload time from 4 to 1
  • Explosive ammunition explosion damage doubled
  • The speed limit for projectiles has been removed, which led to low damage and armor penetration when using a mod with increased projectile speed
  • Rocket flight duration has been increased by 10% longer
  • Kinetic and thermal projectiles will properly damage multiple enemies within the same game tick, which leads to increased damage against clusters of enemies
  • Toxin sprayer damage increased from 3 to 4
  • Toxin sprayer projectile speed increased from 7 to 9
  • Removed gun recoil for all energy-dependent kinetic weapons
  • Plasma gun research time reduced from 20 to 14 days
  • Plasma gun projectile starting speed has been increased from 5 to 7
  • Number of scientists required for Tesla node in Research has been reduced from 100 to 50
  • Bjorn cost for a flamethrower has been reduced from 160 to 100
  • Flamethrower production time reduced from 3 to 2 days
  • Toxin sprayer production time reduced from 4 to 3 days
  • Toxin sprayer production cost in Skalaknit has been reduced from 150 to 90
  • ///Nerfs
  • Railgun rate of fire reduced from 200 to 20
  • Railgun weight increased from 24 to 40
  • Railgun energy consumption increased from 30 to 50
  • Railgun base damage and armor penetration has been set to 0
  • Railgun rate of fire no longer depends on energy
  • Increased Plate mech's reload time from 3 to 4
  • Increased Plate mech's weight from 50 to 60
  • Reduced Tentacle mech's base ammo amount from 1 to 0.5
  • Reduced the knockback effect of explosions on Operarius
  • Toxin sprayer spread increased from 5 to 10 degrees, reducing the accuracy
  • Plasma gun production time increased from 4 to 5 days
  • Plasma gun production cost in Munilon has been increased from 110 to 180
  • Research time for Tesla node has been increased from 4 to 8 days
  • Railgun production time increased from 3 to 5 days
  • Tesla weapon production time increased from 3 to 5 days
E:\Engineering
  • Dismantle any items in the production queue to refund resources with the new "Dismantle" button in Production
  • Fixed the bug with armor disappearing after loading a punch card onto a mech that already had armor
H:\Hangar
  • Resource grinders take note: the number of Brucus encounters available within one day persists across multiple encounters for each map type
  • Changed the spawn behavior of red and gold sword icons on the map; they were appearing either too close to the city or to each other, leading to random difficulty spikes at the start
  • Reduced District 4's production of artillery shells from 0.5-1-4-9-16 to 0.5-1-3-5-9
C:\Combat
  • Depth charge research node added for city artillery - destroy enemies and open passages underwater
  • Ovums have been given a tentacle texture that connects them to the ground
  • Desert maps will always be affected by storms, similar to map cells affected by the global mega storm
  • Storms have been upgraded - all objects caught up in storm-afflicted maps will be moved in the direction of the wind for two seconds with a break of 10 seconds
  • Mech AI changed to be less likely to get stuck inside walls
  • Walls get tougher the deeper they are within terrain
  • Watch your step - volcanic meteorites have doubled in size
  • Tundra maps have a snow texture that helps distinguish them visually from others
  • Mechs will more often get into an optimal position for long-range shooting after reaching a destination
  • Tornado size doubled to make them look more scary
  • Both mechs and Operarius will circle inside bigger tornadoes
  • Tornadoes will have a 50% chance of disappearing when changing direction, allowing mechs trapped inside to escape
O:\Other_changes
  • Changed the weights of monsters in the bestiary to make them more believable
  • Various spelling corrections in English localization
  • Fixed a crash related to the Orbital Gun map and Fragellum trying to grapple the gun with their tentacles
  • The rare error in line 2986 may or may not be fixed; let me know in the discord's #bugs channel if it reappears
  • Returning a mech from the Hangar to Engineering should not reset the ammo ratio if the mech has an auxiliary C-RAM module installed
  • Boss health will no longer extend outside the display circle in the regular battle screen view
  • Fixed exploit with an endless buff for energy weapons: swapping weapon modules with another module will no longer save the temporary wiring settings from the weapon test chamber
  • The hospital pipe texture is back; it disappeared due to a bug with cyborg research
  • Improved memory and particle clean up after battles
  • Fixed huge versions of weapons not receiving the correct increase in weight and energy consumption
  • Adjusted the volume of gun sounds and order bark to better hear shots in the distance
  • Corrected text on page 12 of the base manual about the type of damage received after blocking an attack with armor
  • More tutorial popups have been added to the post-mission window and Calendar
  • Fixed a bug with projectiles ignoring targets in front of the mech and teleporting behind them
  • Reduced the number of gib spawns from artillery strikes that was affecting performance (this was purely a visual effect)
  • Titanus Araneus' long range pull attack has been given a tentacle texture

If your save files are not working correctly or something has broken with this update, please use the oneversionback branch, leave a message in the forums or join the Mech Engineer Discord to get support in the #bugs channel.

Changed files in this update

Mech Engineer Content Depot 1428521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link