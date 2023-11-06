Update 61 (Wolf 359)

Hello!
Thank you for playing the game and leaving your feedback.
Here is the changelog:
I:\Interface
- Language mods can use É, Ú, Í, Ó, Á, and Ñ characters that have been added to the game's Latin font
- Mod support has been added to the game but it is very early in development - a short guide.
- Resource counters at the top of the screen will update more quickly than before
- The art for the Castle mech has been given a new look
- See a mech's loadout with additional info by mousing over icons in the mech card not only during battles but also in other menus
- Not sure whether you should click on something during combat? Hover your mouse cursor over on-screen elements to see information pop-ups
- Check your current keybinds by pressing Escape
- Get more information on your city's needs by hovering your mouse cursor over the stats in Hangar > Calendar
- Allow cursor to go to another monitor in fullscreen and restrict the aspect ratio from the new launch menu options (previously you had to manually edit a settings config file)
B:\Balance
- ///Buffs
- Railgun spread reduced from 4 degrees to 1 degree, improving the accuracy
- Railgun damage and armor penetration gain from energy has been increased significantly
- Initial projectile speed of railgun has been doubled
- Increased the lifetime of explosive shells by 10%
- Reduced Tentacle mech's weight from 73 to 65
- Reduced Tentacle mech's base reload time from 4 to 1
- Explosive ammunition explosion damage doubled
- The speed limit for projectiles has been removed, which led to low damage and armor penetration when using a mod with increased projectile speed
- Rocket flight duration has been increased by 10% longer
- Kinetic and thermal projectiles will properly damage multiple enemies within the same game tick, which leads to increased damage against clusters of enemies
- Toxin sprayer damage increased from 3 to 4
- Toxin sprayer projectile speed increased from 7 to 9
- Removed gun recoil for all energy-dependent kinetic weapons
- Plasma gun research time reduced from 20 to 14 days
- Plasma gun projectile starting speed has been increased from 5 to 7
- Number of scientists required for Tesla node in Research has been reduced from 100 to 50
- Bjorn cost for a flamethrower has been reduced from 160 to 100
- Flamethrower production time reduced from 3 to 2 days
- Toxin sprayer production time reduced from 4 to 3 days
- Toxin sprayer production cost in Skalaknit has been reduced from 150 to 90
- ///Nerfs
- Railgun rate of fire reduced from 200 to 20
- Railgun weight increased from 24 to 40
- Railgun energy consumption increased from 30 to 50
- Railgun base damage and armor penetration has been set to 0
- Railgun rate of fire no longer depends on energy
- Increased Plate mech's reload time from 3 to 4
- Increased Plate mech's weight from 50 to 60
- Reduced Tentacle mech's base ammo amount from 1 to 0.5
- Reduced the knockback effect of explosions on Operarius
- Toxin sprayer spread increased from 5 to 10 degrees, reducing the accuracy
- Plasma gun production time increased from 4 to 5 days
- Plasma gun production cost in Munilon has been increased from 110 to 180
- Research time for Tesla node has been increased from 4 to 8 days
- Railgun production time increased from 3 to 5 days
- Tesla weapon production time increased from 3 to 5 days
E:\Engineering
- Dismantle any items in the production queue to refund resources with the new "Dismantle" button in Production
- Fixed the bug with armor disappearing after loading a punch card onto a mech that already had armor
H:\Hangar
- Resource grinders take note: the number of Brucus encounters available within one day persists across multiple encounters for each map type
- Changed the spawn behavior of red and gold sword icons on the map; they were appearing either too close to the city or to each other, leading to random difficulty spikes at the start
- Reduced District 4's production of artillery shells from 0.5-1-4-9-16 to 0.5-1-3-5-9
C:\Combat
- Depth charge research node added for city artillery - destroy enemies and open passages underwater
- Ovums have been given a tentacle texture that connects them to the ground
- Desert maps will always be affected by storms, similar to map cells affected by the global mega storm
- Storms have been upgraded - all objects caught up in storm-afflicted maps will be moved in the direction of the wind for two seconds with a break of 10 seconds
- Mech AI changed to be less likely to get stuck inside walls
- Walls get tougher the deeper they are within terrain
- Watch your step - volcanic meteorites have doubled in size
- Tundra maps have a snow texture that helps distinguish them visually from others
- Mechs will more often get into an optimal position for long-range shooting after reaching a destination
- Tornado size doubled to make them look more scary
- Both mechs and Operarius will circle inside bigger tornadoes
- Tornadoes will have a 50% chance of disappearing when changing direction, allowing mechs trapped inside to escape
O:\Other_changes
- Changed the weights of monsters in the bestiary to make them more believable
- Various spelling corrections in English localization
- Fixed a crash related to the Orbital Gun map and Fragellum trying to grapple the gun with their tentacles
- The rare error in line 2986 may or may not be fixed; let me know in the discord's #bugs channel if it reappears
- Returning a mech from the Hangar to Engineering should not reset the ammo ratio if the mech has an auxiliary C-RAM module installed
- Boss health will no longer extend outside the display circle in the regular battle screen view
- Fixed exploit with an endless buff for energy weapons: swapping weapon modules with another module will no longer save the temporary wiring settings from the weapon test chamber
- The hospital pipe texture is back; it disappeared due to a bug with cyborg research
- Improved memory and particle clean up after battles
- Fixed huge versions of weapons not receiving the correct increase in weight and energy consumption
- Adjusted the volume of gun sounds and order bark to better hear shots in the distance
- Corrected text on page 12 of the base manual about the type of damage received after blocking an attack with armor
- More tutorial popups have been added to the post-mission window and Calendar
- Fixed a bug with projectiles ignoring targets in front of the mech and teleporting behind them
- Reduced the number of gib spawns from artillery strikes that was affecting performance (this was purely a visual effect)
- Titanus Araneus' long range pull attack has been given a tentacle texture
If your save files are not working correctly or something has broken with this update, please use the oneversionback branch, leave a message in the forums or join the Mech Engineer Discord to get support in the #bugs channel.
