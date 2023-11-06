Update 61 (Wolf 359)

Hello!

Thank you for playing the game and leaving your feedback.

Here is the changelog:

I:\Interface

Language mods can use É, Ú, Í, Ó, Á, and Ñ characters that have been added to the game's Latin font

Mod support has been added to the game but it is very early in development - a short guide.

Resource counters at the top of the screen will update more quickly than before

The art for the Castle mech has been given a new look

See a mech's loadout with additional info by mousing over icons in the mech card not only during battles but also in other menus

Not sure whether you should click on something during combat? Hover your mouse cursor over on-screen elements to see information pop-ups

Check your current keybinds by pressing Escape

Get more information on your city's needs by hovering your mouse cursor over the stats in Hangar > Calendar

Allow cursor to go to another monitor in fullscreen and restrict the aspect ratio from the new launch menu options (previously you had to manually edit a settings config file)

B:\Balance

/// Buffs

Railgun spread reduced from 4 degrees to 1 degree, improving the accuracy

Railgun damage and armor penetration gain from energy has been increased significantly

Initial projectile speed of railgun has been doubled

Increased the lifetime of explosive shells by 10%

Reduced Tentacle mech's weight from 73 to 65

Reduced Tentacle mech's base reload time from 4 to 1

Explosive ammunition explosion damage doubled

The speed limit for projectiles has been removed, which led to low damage and armor penetration when using a mod with increased projectile speed

Rocket flight duration has been increased by 10% longer

Kinetic and thermal projectiles will properly damage multiple enemies within the same game tick, which leads to increased damage against clusters of enemies

Toxin sprayer damage increased from 3 to 4

Toxin sprayer projectile speed increased from 7 to 9

Removed gun recoil for all energy-dependent kinetic weapons

Plasma gun research time reduced from 20 to 14 days

Plasma gun projectile starting speed has been increased from 5 to 7

Number of scientists required for Tesla node in Research has been reduced from 100 to 50

Bjorn cost for a flamethrower has been reduced from 160 to 100

Flamethrower production time reduced from 3 to 2 days

Toxin sprayer production time reduced from 4 to 3 days

Toxin sprayer production cost in Skalaknit has been reduced from 150 to 90

/// Nerfs

Railgun rate of fire reduced from 200 to 20

Railgun weight increased from 24 to 40

Railgun energy consumption increased from 30 to 50

Railgun base damage and armor penetration has been set to 0

Railgun rate of fire no longer depends on energy

Increased Plate mech's reload time from 3 to 4

Increased Plate mech's weight from 50 to 60

Reduced Tentacle mech's base ammo amount from 1 to 0.5

Reduced the knockback effect of explosions on Operarius

Toxin sprayer spread increased from 5 to 10 degrees, reducing the accuracy

Plasma gun production time increased from 4 to 5 days

Plasma gun production cost in Munilon has been increased from 110 to 180

Research time for Tesla node has been increased from 4 to 8 days

Railgun production time increased from 3 to 5 days

Tesla weapon production time increased from 3 to 5 days

E:\Engineering

Dismantle any items in the production queue to refund resources with the new "Dismantle" button in Production

Fixed the bug with armor disappearing after loading a punch card onto a mech that already had armor

H:\Hangar

Resource grinders take note: the number of Brucus encounters available within one day persists across multiple encounters for each map type

Changed the spawn behavior of red and gold sword icons on the map; they were appearing either too close to the city or to each other, leading to random difficulty spikes at the start

Reduced District 4's production of artillery shells from 0.5-1-4-9-16 to 0.5-1-3-5-9

C:\Combat

Depth charge research node added for city artillery - destroy enemies and open passages underwater

Ovums have been given a tentacle texture that connects them to the ground

Desert maps will always be affected by storms, similar to map cells affected by the global mega storm

Storms have been upgraded - all objects caught up in storm-afflicted maps will be moved in the direction of the wind for two seconds with a break of 10 seconds

Mech AI changed to be less likely to get stuck inside walls

Walls get tougher the deeper they are within terrain

Watch your step - volcanic meteorites have doubled in size

Tundra maps have a snow texture that helps distinguish them visually from others

Mechs will more often get into an optimal position for long-range shooting after reaching a destination

Tornado size doubled to make them look more scary

Both mechs and Operarius will circle inside bigger tornadoes

Tornadoes will have a 50% chance of disappearing when changing direction, allowing mechs trapped inside to escape

O:\Other_changes

Changed the weights of monsters in the bestiary to make them more believable

Various spelling corrections in English localization

Fixed a crash related to the Orbital Gun map and Fragellum trying to grapple the gun with their tentacles

The rare error in line 2986 may or may not be fixed; let me know in the discord's #bugs channel if it reappears

Returning a mech from the Hangar to Engineering should not reset the ammo ratio if the mech has an auxiliary C-RAM module installed

Boss health will no longer extend outside the display circle in the regular battle screen view

Fixed exploit with an endless buff for energy weapons: swapping weapon modules with another module will no longer save the temporary wiring settings from the weapon test chamber

The hospital pipe texture is back; it disappeared due to a bug with cyborg research

Improved memory and particle clean up after battles

Fixed huge versions of weapons not receiving the correct increase in weight and energy consumption

Adjusted the volume of gun sounds and order bark to better hear shots in the distance

Corrected text on page 12 of the base manual about the type of damage received after blocking an attack with armor

More tutorial popups have been added to the post-mission window and Calendar

Fixed a bug with projectiles ignoring targets in front of the mech and teleporting behind them

Reduced the number of gib spawns from artillery strikes that was affecting performance (this was purely a visual effect)

Titanus Araneus' long range pull attack has been given a tentacle texture

If your save files are not working correctly or something has broken with this update, please use the oneversionback branch, leave a message in the forums or join the Mech Engineer Discord to get support in the #bugs channel.