 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VReken update for 6 November 2023

Version 0.56

Share · View all patches · Build 12628429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Damage, Score and Reaction are now based on hitting velocity.
  • Some material improvements.

Please post you regular average and best (if you dare) boxing bag (Punch-O-Meter) score to adjust some metrics.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1159161 Depot 1159161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link