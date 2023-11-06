Patch v1.1 - 3 languages added French, Spanish, Portuguese(BR) game improvements

Hello everyone and thank you for playing Ontotis.

This marks one month since the release of the game and the following bug fixes and game improvements where added with the Patch v1.1:

Added support for 3 new languages: French , Spanish and Portuguese (Brazilian).

Added a new achievement for completing all the house chores.

Added flies particles on the fallen peacock frame event upstairs in order to make it easier for players to find out where the noise came from.

Fixed a bug where some planks won't be destroyed after coming back to the house.

Improved the collision and the popup text for the "close windows" objectives.

Slight decrease of the flashlight's brightness in order to make it easier to see items when the flashlight is on.

Increased the size of the aim "dot".

Increased the pickup icon distance of the battery after the statues gate and hour hand clock item.

Improved the collision of the interactable tealights(candles).

Small decreased on stamina consumption (you can run a bit longer).

A very small outdoor performance increase.

Fixed a bug with the spawning text wall in the living room after obtaining the electrical fuse which if not triggered correctly would block the players.

Added a custom interaction text on the watch chain in the office and the mirror hand found in the basement, indicating the use of a wedding ring and a pocket watch. (Note in order to be able to interact with the hand that comes through the mirror, something needs to happen first inside the house).

* Added official "Xenoplasis Games" logo.