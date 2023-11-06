 Skip to content

Soulbind: Tales Of The Underworld update for 6 November 2023

The demo is available to players again!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The new update to version 0.9.9 is available for players, the following changes have been made:
  • Optimized the size of the altar and gate badge;
  • Improved the Stone Skin ability;
  • Fixed ropes;
  • Fixed the layers on the character doll in the altar window;
  • Removed shards in the HUD;
  • Added trap damage to mobs.

.

We have also released a demo version and in connection with this we are holding a Giftaway keys.

Conditions:

Make a video recording of the passage from the start of the level

To the end of the level (gate)

2 nominations:

  • Speedrun - for running through the level without getting into fights;
  • Sweep - for destroying all mobs and trap rooms.

.
Talents are not purchased. The record of the race must be posted in Youtube in the public domain with the channel mark @rubedogames

Additional conditions: subscribe to twitter and instagram - not mandatory, but will be taken into account in case of the same passage of time of participants.

Due to level generation, keys will be given to at least 3 fastest participants in each category.

Our social networks:

Instagram
Twitter
YouTube

