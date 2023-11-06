The demo is available to players again!

Share · View all patches · Build 12628245 · Last edited 6 November 2023 – 12:33:26 UTC by Wendy

Optimized the size of the altar and gate badge;

Improved the Stone Skin ability;

Fixed ropes;

Fixed the layers on the character doll in the altar window;

Removed shards in the HUD;

Added trap damage to mobs.

.

We have also released a demo version and in connection with this we are holding a Giftaway keys.

Conditions:

Make a video recording of the passage from the start of the level



To the end of the level (gate)



2 nominations:

Speedrun - for running through the level without getting into fights;

Sweep - for destroying all mobs and trap rooms.

.

Talents are not purchased. The record of the race must be posted in Youtube in the public domain with the channel mark @rubedogames

Additional conditions: subscribe to twitter and instagram - not mandatory, but will be taken into account in case of the same passage of time of participants.

Due to level generation, keys will be given to at least 3 fastest participants in each category.

Our social networks:

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube