The demo is available to players again!

The new update to version 0.9.9 is available for players, the following changes have been made:
- Optimized the size of the altar and gate badge;
- Improved the Stone Skin ability;
- Fixed ropes;
- Fixed the layers on the character doll in the altar window;
- Removed shards in the HUD;
- Added trap damage to mobs.
We have also released a demo version and in connection with this we are holding a Giftaway keys.
Conditions:
Make a video recording of the passage from the start of the level
To the end of the level (gate)
2 nominations:
- Speedrun - for running through the level without getting into fights;
- Sweep - for destroying all mobs and trap rooms.
Talents are not purchased. The record of the race must be posted in Youtube in the public domain with the channel mark @rubedogames
Additional conditions: subscribe to twitter and instagram - not mandatory, but will be taken into account in case of the same passage of time of participants.
Due to level generation, keys will be given to at least 3 fastest participants in each category.
