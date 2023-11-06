Share · View all patches · Build 12628244 · Last edited 6 November 2023 – 14:06:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello Community,

Another hotfix patch for today!

Fixes

Eric one-eye no longer blocks fablings.

Fixed issue where moving the embassy would disable missions.

Fixed issue where fablings would get stuck sitting at some decorations.

Fixed issue where animations particles would not work.

Fixed issue where chickens would not move with chicken coop

Fixed issue where fishermen would sometimes get stuck.

Fixed issue with Homestead fences when expanding from 3 to 5 plots.

Fixed issue where fish would respawn with 0 health.

Fixed issue where stone brick did not show up in production controls.

Fixed issue where production limits not populating properly on load.

Fixed issue where swords and bows would sometimes go invisible.

Join the Grenaa Games Discord if you still have any feedback and questions!

Thank you for your support!

See you soon!