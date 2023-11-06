Minor update patch

·Adjusted the auto-battle algorithm to provide additional bonuses to equipment
·Enhanced skill card addCard command, can be matched by tag (skill card only)
·Enhanced skill card drawCard command, can be matched by tag1/tag2
·Enhanced skill card drawCardDrop command to match by tag1/tag2
·Added isGameLv == ?'s world level judgment command
·Added isRoleLv storyChar == ?'s character level judgment command
·Added the command to determine the current quest level of isQuestLv == ?
·Added roleClear storyChar skill command to clear character skills
·Added roleClear storyChar feature command to clear character features
·Fixed a bug where [Survival Master] could not be affected by logistics
-
About cloud archiving
The base game doesn't have any code for cloud saves, and is completely automatically managed by Steam
-
About the sudden failure of the game to start
- Most of the players with dual graphics cards or dual monitors, you can try to turn off one monitor first, and then turn on the other monitor after starting normally
- It may be that the antivirus software has deleted the core files of the game, please try to verify the integrity and confirm whether the antivirus software has done sth
- When it still doesn't work, you can try to leave a message in the Steam discussion forum, or join QQ directly to contact me
Changed files in this update