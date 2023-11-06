Minor update patch

·Adjusted the auto-battle algorithm to provide additional bonuses to equipment

·Enhanced skill card addCard command, can be matched by tag (skill card only)

·Enhanced skill card drawCard command, can be matched by tag1/tag2

·Enhanced skill card drawCardDrop command to match by tag1/tag2

·Added isGameLv == ?'s world level judgment command

·Added isRoleLv storyChar == ?'s character level judgment command

·Added the command to determine the current quest level of isQuestLv == ?

·Added roleClear storyChar skill command to clear character skills

·Added roleClear storyChar feature command to clear character features

·Fixed a bug where [Survival Master] could not be affected by logistics

About cloud archiving

The base game doesn't have any code for cloud saves, and is completely automatically managed by Steam

About the sudden failure of the game to start