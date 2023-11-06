Hotfix v0.9.0.1

Hello fellow Treasure Hunters;
- Fixed a bug when killing the last boss, if there is an enemy mob active in the area, game would freeze.
- Localization fixes. (Majorly tutorials)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello fellow Treasure Hunters;
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update