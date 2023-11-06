 Skip to content

Lodventure update for 6 November 2023

Hotfix v0.9.0.1

Build 12628048

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow Treasure Hunters;

  • Fixed a bug when killing the last boss, if there is an enemy mob active in the area, game would freeze.
  • Localization fixes. (Majorly tutorials)

