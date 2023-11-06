Taboo Trial version 3.0 Update Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 12627977 · Last edited 6 November 2023 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Dear players:

Trial Taboo will update to version 3.0 on the evening of November 6th. We recommend that all players update to the latest version to experience the new content.

The specific updates are as follows:

New Weapon - Onikiri

Added a new weapon, Onikiri, along with 18 different skill enhancements.

New Gameplay - Valkyrie Development

Added Valkyrie development, which becomes available after the first clearance.

Each Valkyrie skin has its basic attribute skill and exclusive skill. In addition to the skill of the currently used Valkyrie skin, you can also choose another Valkyrie as an assistant to activate their basic attribute skill.

After defeating the Fire Nation leader with the Valkyrie's basic skill, you can upgrade it 3-7 times based on the time taken for the timed clearance (the clearance difficulty should be higher than the skill level of the Valkyrie).

After the Valkyrie's basic skill reaches level 20, their exclusive skill will be unlocked.

Using any Valkyrie will activate the Valkyrie's Guardian passive skill, which comprehensively improves attack and defense capabilities. The skill level is determined by the highest-level Valkyrie.

After the Valkyrie's basic skill reaches level 50, you can receive a new mission. By consuming materials at the Valkyrie, you can create Spiritual Water and sublimate a designated rune to maximize its attributes. Each Valkyrie can only create one Spiritual Water.

New Gameplay - Deep Key Challenge in the Hall of Heroes

After clearing level 20 difficulty, the Deep Key Challenge in the Hall of Heroes will be unlocked. After defeating the Fire Nation leader, you will receive several challenge keys based on the current difficulty. Use the challenge keys to enter.

In the key challenge mode, a new map will be introduced for four consecutive boss challenges (the boss order is random and determined by the challenge key).

This mode provides a large number of blessings and powerful runes. It also allows unlimited free recasting to conveniently verify different playstyles.

Defeating the bosses in the key challenge will have a chance to drop a new equipment item, the Blessed Necklace, which carries a random blessing skill and 1-3 different attributes (the attribute entries and values are affected by the challenge difficulty).

The necklace is a brand-new equipment slot, and currently, only the Blessed Necklace is available in the game.

Adjustments to Meat Pigeon Gameplay

The rune enhancement reward teleporter has been removed. Now, bosses will drop a fixed enhanced rune.

The rune enhancement skill can be upgraded multiple times. Once you choose a particular direction, you cannot choose another rune enhancement skill in a different direction.

The set effects of equipment runes no longer require the activation of rune enhancement skills. They can be activated by meeting the required number of set pieces.

A new teleporter for spell skill rewards has been added. Upon entering, it will only drop the corresponding spell skill.

The blessings skills rewarded in the first two levels of Chapter One have been optimized, and most of the later skills have been removed. The focus is on passive skills that generate spell-based effects to optimize the early game experience.

The number of enemy waves in Chapter Three and Chapter Four has been reduced. Correspondingly, the drop probability of gold coins from enemies has been increased, and the time limit for timed challenges has been adjusted.

The values in the first 20 floors have been compressed to accelerate the early game transition. The difficulty cap in the saved progress will also be proportionally scaled to avoid excessively high difficulty (now, Difficulty 1 is equivalent to Difficulty 15 in version 2.0 (enemy attack power remains largely unchanged, while health is 1.5-2.5 times higher than the original version), and Difficulty 20 is equivalent to the original Difficulty 70. The subsequent changes in values per floor remain the same).

The difficulty for the Chest Challenge has been reduced to Difficulty 5, and the difficulty for the Fire Nation Trial has been reduced to Difficulty 10.

The Chest Challenge has added additional random rewards: +2 recast attempts and either 100 gold coins or a random spell skill book.

Choosing the teleporter to restore health will provide an additional 10% increase to the maximum health limit as a clearance reward.

Translation into English: Skill Value Adjustments

Adjusted the calculation method for critical strike rate. Now, critical strike rate is divided into base critical strike rate and critical strike rate bonus. Only a few talents provide base critical strike rate, while the critical strike rate bonus is a percentage increase applied to the base rate (significantly increasing the values of skills that provide critical strike rate bonus). Strengthened the effects of most rune enhancement skills. Each rune enhancement skill can be upgraded multiple times. Enhanced and adjusted the effects of certain hero blessing skills.

a. Independent damage increase changes: All effects of independent damage increase skills are marked with a yellow (X).

Last Stand: Damage increased by 50% when own health is below 30%, changed to independent damage increase.

Power of the Ancient Runes: Independent damage increase effect reduced from 30% to 15%.

Self-Discipline: Damage increase effect changed from 70% independent damage increase to 150% overall damage bonus.

b. Storm Arrow Enhancement:

Ultimate Storm: Damage taken from Storm Arrows increased by 40% changed to 10%, and stack limit changed from 5 to 99.

Storm's Eye: Damage taken from Storm Arrows increased by 150% changed to 500%.

c. Hammer of Thor:

Base limit increased from 5 stacks to 20 stacks, and mutually exclusive stack limit increased from 60 stacks to 99 stacks.

Fixed an issue where the increased duration effect of Hammer of Thor did not take effect in the mutually exclusive stack state.

Optimized the logic consumption of Hammer of Thor, it will no longer create additional collision entities, reducing lag.

d. Curse of Hela:

Fixed an issue where Curse of Hela repeatedly calculated damage between different enemies, causing lag.

Fixed an issue where Curse of Hela's damage calculation applied multiple overall damage bonuses, now it will only correctly apply one overall damage bonus.

e. Formation of Freya:

Reworked Freya's Strike: When enemies are hit by normal attacks or power attacks within the Formation of Freya, they take additional true damage equal to the remaining damage of all Formation of Freya effects.

f. Added four advanced survival blessings:

Agility: After using a spell skill, damage taken is reduced by 50% for 9 seconds.

Guardian of the Mind: When energy is above 90%, damage taken is reduced by 50%.

Energy Conversion: 60% of damage taken is converted into energy reduction.

Power of the Shield: Shield value is increased by an additional 30%.

Redesigned the effects of most set skills (see in-game for details) and added a four-piece Berserker's Fury set (2-piece set only):

Wolf Fury:educes damage taken by 60% and provides additional attack power bonus based on the remaining time, increasing by 1% every 1 second.

Eagle Fury:Randomly grants 70% damage reduction or 60% evasion with each rotation.

Excess healing and kill recovery effects in the state of the Bear's Fury offset the bleeding effect of the Bear's Fury (converted according to the remaining time ratio).

Shield generated by the Crow's Fury provides a 20% armor bonus if it is shattered within its duration, and a 20% damage bonus if it disappears over time. Lasts for 12 seconds, can stack, and has independent timers.

Adjusted the triggering coefficient effects. Now, for triggering effects, when the final triggering coefficient exceeds 200%, there is a chance of triggering the effect multiple times (1 additional trigger for every 200% triggering probability).

Enemy Adjustments

Weakened the AI of Fenrir, reducing the frequency of its skill releases, increasing the cooldown time of ranged skills and charge skills by 10 seconds, and starting in cooldown.

Other Adjustments