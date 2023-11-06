-
Winds! You can now add "Wind (VRM)" and "Wind (Magica Cloth)" assets to add wind effects to your characters with VRM spring bones or Magica Cloth components!
-
MediaPipe & Leap Motion hand tracking now look much better! No more weird twisting.
-
New nodes: "Asset Reference", "Find Asset By Name", "Find Asset By Type" to reference/find a scene asset in blueprints.
-
New nodes: "Object Is Null", "Object Is Not Null" to check if an object is null for advanced users.
-
Xsens tracker now explicitly reports model incompatibility with Xsens Unity plugin
-
Screen browser audio is now disabled when screen is disabled
-
Issues fixed:
- Export blueprint as file always yields an empty file
- Leap Motion tracking is incorrect when character is not at origin
- MotionBuilder tracking is incorrect when character is not at origin
- "Generate Head Idle Animation" does not rotate head
- "Set Asset Transform" node does not work on cameras
- Startup freeze when VDRAW is installed
Warudo update for 6 November 2023
0.11.1 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2079121 Depot 2079121
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update