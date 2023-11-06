 Skip to content

Warudo update for 6 November 2023

0.11.1 Update

Build 12627954

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Winds! You can now add "Wind (VRM)" and "Wind (Magica Cloth)" assets to add wind effects to your characters with VRM spring bones or Magica Cloth components!

  • MediaPipe & Leap Motion hand tracking now look much better! No more weird twisting.

  • New nodes: "Asset Reference", "Find Asset By Name", "Find Asset By Type" to reference/find a scene asset in blueprints.

  • New nodes: "Object Is Null", "Object Is Not Null" to check if an object is null for advanced users.

  • Xsens tracker now explicitly reports model incompatibility with Xsens Unity plugin

  • Screen browser audio is now disabled when screen is disabled

  • Issues fixed:

    • Export blueprint as file always yields an empty file
    • Leap Motion tracking is incorrect when character is not at origin
    • MotionBuilder tracking is incorrect when character is not at origin
    • "Generate Head Idle Animation" does not rotate head
    • "Set Asset Transform" node does not work on cameras
    • Startup freeze when VDRAW is installed

Changed files in this update

