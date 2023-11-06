0.11.1 Update

Winds! You can now add "Wind (VRM)" and "Wind (Magica Cloth)" assets to add wind effects to your characters with VRM spring bones or Magica Cloth components!

MediaPipe & Leap Motion hand tracking now look much better! No more weird twisting.

New nodes: "Asset Reference", "Find Asset By Name", "Find Asset By Type" to reference/find a scene asset in blueprints.

New nodes: "Object Is Null", "Object Is Not Null" to check if an object is null for advanced users.

Xsens tracker now explicitly reports model incompatibility with Xsens Unity plugin

Screen browser audio is now disabled when screen is disabled