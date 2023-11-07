1.1 Update

Hello Rulers!

We are thrilled to finaly release this important update for Lakeburg Legacies! With Patch 1.1, customize your villagers, change their names, upgrade your regular save to the next duration up until Endless Mode, look into the Castle expansion and so much more!

Read all the details below:

Villager customization

Multiple saves

Castle expansion

New relationships

Dating UX improvements

Death feedback

New events

Congenital traits

Bug fixes

QoL

Balancing

Villager customization

Certainly one of the most anticipated features: villager customization is now available!

You can now edit your villagers' portraits: hair, eyebrows, eyes, nose, mouth, beard, outfit, hair colour, eye colour and skin colour.

A brand-new renaming option will let you rename them into whatever you like (or pick one of the newly-added names and first names).



Additionally, there are now a few more options to pick from when selecting a hair or eye colour for your villager!

Multiple saves

It is now possible to have up to 5 different saves at the same time. This will make it easier to try different game styles and durations and find out which suits you best!

Castle expansion

The Castle has been entirely revamped, and now has two new buildings.

The Treasury is the new place where you can manage your village’s taxes

is the new place where you can manage your village’s taxes The Chancellery is where you can manage your villagers’ satisfaction, depending on their class





New relationships

Villagers will now automatically share a relationship with their family and mentor or student.

Memorable relationships will help you keep track of who used to be part of your villager's life before their relationship faded. Indeed, relationships now evolve if the situation between two villagers changes. For example, a worker can keep a friendly relationship with a former student, if their mentoring relationship was good enough.



To better understand the reason why the relationship between two villagers is evolving in one way or another, their Affinity level is now directly displayed on their portrait in the Relationships tab of the character sheet.

Dating UX improvements

We’ve heard your complaints about the dating system, and have tried to make it smoother to use. Now, when you select a suitor, you can either go on dates as you usually do or spend Hearts to have Tindra marry you immediately.

Furthermore, we’ve made the “Ask Tindra” area clearer: it now explicitly displays whether a topic is liked or disliked by the suitor. When you click the “Ask Tindra” button, only topics pertaining to the current date will be revealed.

Death feedback

When a villager dies, they now keep their work clothes, and their tooltip displays their last job. This should make it easier to identify what building now lacks a worker.

New death events will also provide information about the main cause of death when a villager dies. You will now know what can be improved so this tragedy doesn’t repeat itself!

New events

You can now encounter 20 new events during your playthrough, in addition to the death ones!

Some of them affect the new satisfaction system, while others allow young villagers to explore new work aspirations.





Congenital traits

This improvement should satisfy those of you who are interested in the genetics part of the game!

Congenital traits (that are passed from parents to children) are now upgradable. If two parents share a similar congenital trait, then their children have a chance of inheriting said trait from both parents, upgrading it to the next level. Of course, this will work with positive traits, but also with negative ones!

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where villagers sharing a strong friendship or enmity relationship would lose their Affinity bonus or malus after getting married together.

Fixed a bug where the “Couple in danger” feedback for the Royal family appeared on the Houses button instead of the Royal quarters building.

Fixed a bug that made some traits give a malus on service gauges instead of a bonus.

The experience gain bonus given by aspiration traits now increases along the trait’s level.

Fixed a bug that made adults working in a building that matched their aspiration trait have no experience gain bonus.

Fixed a bug where an incorrect log about trait distribution could appear in the Village’s journal.

Fixed a bug where only villagers from the “Necessary actions” filter appeared in the Villagers menu, even though said filter was deactivated.

Fixed a bug where the mentoring gauge kept progressing even though the student had a higher skill level than their mentor.

Improved smaller tooltips’ readability.

Fixed a refresh issue with the Villagers menu that made minors stay in their family box after their caretakers die even though they’re now homeless and should appear as Orphans.

Fixed a bug where empty tooltips appeared in some rare cases during events.

Fixed an issue where some texts would not change when switching to another language.

Fixed an issue where the royal family could appear in events as if they were commoners.

Fixed a bug where buildings appeared on trees on the village map after loading a save.

Fixed a bug where service gauge maluses were displayed incorrectly in illicit buildings.

Fixed a bug where feedback on the Recruitment and Barter buttons wasn’t displayed anymore after loading a save.

Fixed a bug where former spouses of exiled villagers were considered to be widowed.

Fixed a miscalculation issue with the total amount of taxes (compared to the amount of taxes brought by each class).

Fixed a miscalculation issue with the total amount of Gold earned each year.

Fixed a miscalculation issue with the total amount of Hearts earned each year from couples.

Fixed an issue where closing the suitors pop-up in the Dating system would open the gender and location selection screen, instead of the villager selection screen.

Fixed a bug where a single villager could have Adultery-type relationships.

Fixed a bug where the tutorial box in the Dating system would hide the disliked topics of the suitor.

Fixed some events’ consequences that made villagers’ relationships evolve in the wrong way.

Fixed a bug where event effects were sometimes not applied.

Fixed a text display issue in the Upgrades tutorial box.

Fixed a bug where some villagers would perform so well at their job that their production time was a negative amount of days.

Fixed a bug where placing the new King/Queen in another building slot before the end of their coronation animation would completely lock the Sovereign slot in the Castle.

Fixed a bug where the Life expectancy malus from working was able to reach 0.

Students who no longer have a mentor (but are still in a mentoring slot) now show up when the “Necessary actions” filter of the Villagers menu is activated.

Fixed a bug that made couples split up instantly after getting married in some rare cases.

Fixed a bug where the “This building has no workers” feedback would show up on illicit buildings even though they have no open slots.

Fixed a miscalculation issue with the production time in service buildings.

Fixed a missing outline issue on the Rodent nest building.

QoL

We heard your sadness when having to abandon your village and legacies after your playing time has elapsed. When you reach the finish line of your current game, you will now be prompted to keep playing to the next game duration available. No more games abruptly stopped by the timer!

This way you get:

30 years → 75 years

75 years → 100 years

100 years → Endless Mode

The Options menu now displays the last time the current game was saved. A game is automatically saved at the beginning of every (in-game) year.

It is now possible to skip animations by clicking.

When entering a new building from the village map, the default view is now always the Workers one.

The game will now automatically pause after a death event, to give time to figure out what building is now missing a worker and adjust villagers placement if necessary.

Balancing

⚠️The Stat and Skill associated with the Merchant job have been modified, so you might want to have a look at your building to make sure the villagers working there are the most efficient.

Economy

Adjusted the amount of resources produced monthly by the Farmer, Hunter and Seamster jobs.

Added a new level to the Efficiency upgrade, and updated its price.

Adjusted the amount of resources offered in the Barter pop-up according to the new balancing.

Villagers

Adjusted stats and skills of neighbours (in the Recruitment and Dating pop-ups). It should now be easier to find characters whose potential better match the current state of your village!

Adjusted the amount of citizenship experience required to level up.

Balanced morale: traits' effects affecting morale are no longer permanent & buildings now have a higher impact on morale.

Couples and relationships

Adjusted the chances to have a Lustful or Romance relationship through an encounter.

Adjusted the impact of liked and disliked topics on the Affinity between two characters

Adjusted the chance to share a topic with a spouse following a couple’s history event.

Adjusted the chance of getting a good or bad couple’s history event depending on the couple’s Affinity:

Good Affinity and above now have more chances of getting a good event.

Average Affinity has as much chance of getting a good event as a bad one.

Bad Affinity and below have more chances of getting a bad event.

Dating

Balanced the cost of the Ask Tindra action in the Dating pop-up.

The suitors’ age has been adjusted to reduce age disparity, and age difference now impacts the Affinity between two villagers.

Illicit buildings

Adjusted the amount of traits distributed by the Pleasure House and Assassins’ guild buildings.

Events

The conditions to trigger some events have been adjusted, so it’s now much easier to encounter them.

The consequences of some events have been adjusted to impact class satisfaction.

Traits

The new Frisky trait can now be obtained through events and encounters in place of the Lustful trait (now limited to the Pleasure House).

The Divorced and Widowed trait don’t impact the affinity with suitors anymore. That effect has been moved to the Heartbroken trait.

Thank you for reading!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1584940/Lakeburg_Legacies/

You can join us on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames), Twitter & Instagram to chat with the team and other players!