Hello all!
The game was updated to v. 1.0.1
- Fixed translations in settings when changing the game language
- Computer players are always running now, it helps to reduce waiting time
Best regards,
NLB project team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello all!
The game was updated to v. 1.0.1
Best regards,
NLB project team
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update