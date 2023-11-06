 Skip to content

Rarity Chase update for 6 November 2023

The game was updated to v. 1.0.1

Build 12627913

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

  • Fixed translations in settings when changing the game language
  • Computer players are always running now, it helps to reduce waiting time

Best regards,
NLB project team

