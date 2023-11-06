Tactical Assault VR v0.6.782 Patch

• Fixed Hidden Forest Circle Icon showing in the middle of the map

• Refined Hidden Forest bomb timer sync over the network

• Added function to stop respawns for all players when the START button is pressed in the Coop lobby

• Players are now in God Mode for 10 seconds when joining a room (to delay the inevitable TK)

Tactical Assault VR v0.6.781 Hotfix

• Fixed positional sync of objectives locations over the network (bomb plant locations, usb drive, bomb in void, extraction points)

• (Quest) Added warning if Meta installation process did not succeed when pressing the Start button

Tactical Assault VR v0.6.78

Additions:

• Crossplay coop players increased to 6 max

• Added 1-6x LPVO Scope. Grab the back lens and press Trigger to zoom in. Press Primary button (A) to zoom out.

• Added 9-banger flashbang. Timer is 2 seconds.

• Added Kills/Deaths Scoreboard. Team Killing removes Kills. Killing a hostage results in a Negative Point.

• Added Medium Uniform-Long Sleeves to Avatar Customization

Improvements:

• Refinements to EnemyAI logic

• Improved Multiplayer Room Listings to refresh rooms whenever players join/exit

• Upgraded Environment for Hidden Forest map to look more like a forest

• Hidden Forest compound ledge now climbable

• Scopes will only enable when ADS (Aiming Down Sights) for increased performance when not looking through scopes.

• Increased rendering resolution for Scopes

• Increased flashlight brightness and throw distance

• Re-worked bullet hit system for players and enemies

• CustomPlayer Properties set for Player death. Improved and more responsive PvP TTk

• Improvements to enemy alert from bullets passing by over the network

• Updated Hidden Forest - Mission Failed if the bomb isn't planted when it goes off

• Refinements to Joystick Up/Down "Go There!"/"Follow Me" commands

Changes:

• Enemy will determine whether to continue engaging or take cover if the distance to its target is too far

• Enemy View Angle reduced to tunnel vision when enemy is finding cover. View angle is reverted after the enemy has taken cover. This allows the enemy to prioritize cover before engaging unless the target is directly in front of them.

• Updated P320 Sound

• Flashbangs timer changed to 2 seconds

• Hidden Forest bomb plant location will be revealed after 10 minutes

• Hidden Forest bomb plant locations update. One of the tanks' bomb plant location is on TOP of the tank. Climb the ladder to reach it.

• 50/50 chance enemies will shoot at the doorway when breached. Enemies will either shoot right away, or simply aim at the doorway as to not reveal themselves inside. Makes entries much more dangerous.

• Bullet penetration for body parts removed temporarily due to issues(only seen with higher caliber rifles M40 and SCAR-H). Will return in a future update. Bullets LARGER than 9mm can still penetrate glass and doors.

Fixes:

• Fixed VOID PvP round time. Set to 20 min per round (previous only set to 15min per round).

• Map images in Multiplayer lobbies no longer get dimmed. What was that about? Lol!

• Fixed VOID front door wonky physics

• Fixed smoke grenade pin grabbing hand pose

• Fixed Enemies shooting while playing reload animation for clients

• Fixed Aggressive enemies causing error if no target is found

• Fixed several bugs tied to Severed Snake Technical(50cal truck)

• Fixed odd light probe issues on character models sometimes showing as bright in dark areas