 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Parts Unknown update for 6 November 2023

Unknown Mountains!

Share · View all patches · Build 12627839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New location available 100,000 rep or more needed to enter the location. Earn rep by training in the gym and fighting at locations. Sprint stamina and jump ability will increase as your rep increases. We made a lot of updates to the fighting we have a new fighting style coming soon we are working to get authenic animations performed by professional fighters.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link