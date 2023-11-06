New location available 100,000 rep or more needed to enter the location. Earn rep by training in the gym and fighting at locations. Sprint stamina and jump ability will increase as your rep increases. We made a lot of updates to the fighting we have a new fighting style coming soon we are working to get authenic animations performed by professional fighters.
Parts Unknown update for 6 November 2023
Unknown Mountains!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
- Loading history…
Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update