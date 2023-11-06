- 购买皮肤礼包DLC的新玩家 默认解锁 貂蝉 卞伶 蔡文姬
- 战斗胜利时会检查关闭选牌弹窗。
- 略略抬高机关槽UI的位置
- 修复使用技能升级赤纳斩时 会多出1张手牌的问题
- 修复上善若水 使用后进入弃牌堆的问题
- 修复孙尚香卡 遭受攻击没有施加易伤的问题
- 文案优化
幻想曹操传2 Fantasy of Caocao:2 update for 6 November 2023
1.231106.3
