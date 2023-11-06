Version 0.1.1 DreadHaunt is Available Now!

Hello Agent,
Update Version 0.1.1 is live now.
This is still a work in progress, but some notable updates include:
- Bahasa Indonesia subtitle available
- Simplified Chinese subtitles available
- World Chat available in the Main menu
- In-game Chat available in-game
Appreciate it if you could also go to our threads in the community hub, as the following:
- You can schedule a match with us or everyone here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1855580/discussions/0/3880473965439727755/
- Suggestions for us developers to help us shape DreadHaunt in the future are here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1855580/discussions/0/3422186614305369932/
Again thanks for the support,
All the best
Digital Happiness
Changed files in this update