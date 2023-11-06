Version 0.1.1 DreadHaunt is Available Now!

Hello Agent,

Update Version 0.1.1 is live now.



This is still a work in progress, but some notable updates include:

Bahasa Indonesia subtitle available

Simplified Chinese subtitles available

World Chat available in the Main menu

In-game Chat available in-game

Appreciate it if you could also go to our threads in the community hub, as the following:

You can schedule a match with us or everyone here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1855580/discussions/0/3880473965439727755/

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1855580/discussions/0/3422186614305369932/

Again thanks for the support,

All the best

Digital Happiness