DreadHaunt update for 6 November 2023

Version 0.1.1 DreadHaunt is Available Now!

Hello Agent,
Update Version 0.1.1 is live now.

This is still a work in progress, but some notable updates include:

  • Bahasa Indonesia subtitle available
  • Simplified Chinese subtitles available
  • World Chat available in the Main menu
  • In-game Chat available in-game

Appreciate it if you could also go to our threads in the community hub, as the following:

Again thanks for the support,
All the best
Digital Happiness

