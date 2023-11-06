Version 5.1.2, Fates & Fatalities

Dev Notes
- I’m back! I had an unfortunate innings with the ‘rona this month, so this update isn’t quite as big or as prompt as it would otherwise be. Sorry! It’s looking healthier than I am, though, and I hope you enjoy it.
- Nyono joins us as the newest member of the voice cast. Welcome, Nyono!
- MVP of this build is DoItToJulia, for her extensive work recruiting, guiding, and supporting our new flock of writers.
Act V Features
- Scene: Enid finds out whether bearing children ever gets any easier (Dreamweaver choice, two variants, collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: Enid and her spawn can now be found amongst the kobolds (two variants, collab with Mattrex).
- Art: A ripped dress sprite for pregnant Enid (Irrelevant Art).
- Voice: Sun-prophet Chanwe’s introduction to the temple (Midnight Iris).
- Voice: Sun-prophet Chanwe’s pregnancy talk (Midnight Iris).
- Voice: Sun-prophet Chanwe’s history lesson (Midnight Iris).
- Voice: Issa’s account of his activities (MayaFae).
- Voice: Issa’s thoughts on the Cataclysm (MayaFae).
- Achievements: The ‘It Never Gets Any Easier’ achievement has been added (Tosk).
Act I-IV Features
- Scene: You can give Chanwe a lay she’ll remember for the rest of her life (collab with Mattrex).
- Fate: Chanwe’s infernal fate (collab with Slashmarks and DoItToJulia).
- Fate: A followup scene between Chanwe and the infernals (collab with Slashmarks and DoItToJulia).
- Fate: A followup scene between Heloise and the mercenaries (collab with Mattrex).
- Fate: Maelys’s kobold fate (two variants, collab with Mattrex).
- Fate: A followup scene between Maelys and the kobolds (two variants, collab with Mattrex).
- Fate: Maelys’s mercenary fate (severed variant, collab with Demi Goggles and DoItToJulia).
- Fate: A followup scene between Marie-Anne and the mercenaries (collab with Mattrex).
- Fate: Mina’s infernal fate (collab with Foxbiscuit and DoItToJulia).
- Dynamic: A new dream, featuring Darja and Mina (Dreamweaver choice, collab with Garoompahfah and DoItToJulia).
- Dynamic: Chanwe is no longer immortal, if you do not wish her to be (three variants, collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: If you have already killed the proteans’ intended priestess when you meet them, you will have an opportunity to explore the ramifications (collab with Mattrex).
- Art: Chanwe’s wolfman fate (four images, Lubbio).
- Art: Cooch’s kobold fate (four images, Lubbio).
- Art: Issa’s kobold punishment (seven images, Lubbio).
- Art: Adeline’s character models have been retouched (three images, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Chia’s character model and side portraits have been retouched (ten images, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Sad emotes for Chia (two images, Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Enid’s ripped dress sprite has been retouched (Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Chanwe’s first lesson, animated (seven clips, Amon Ra).
- Voice: Sun-prophet Chanwe’s new testament (Midnight Iris).
- Voice: Malice learns that stealing is wrong, maybe (Nyono).
- Voice: Malice learns that stealing people is wrong, also maybe (Nyono).
- Voice: Malice has story time with Uncle Eburon (Nyono).
- Voice: Malice has some rough and tumble with the mercenaries (Nyono).
- Voice: Malice spends quality time with her faerie godmother (Nyono).
- Voice: The nuns’ part in the kobolds’ conquest of the abbey (Emery Aylar).
- Sound: The protean suite now also includes a choral variant (Midnight Iris).
- Translation: A Traditional Chinese translation has been added for Act I and the interfaces (秋天想念刀魚 [Autumn Miss Saury] and Soulphase).
- Gallery: Chanwe's wolfman fate has been added to the Gallery (Tosk).
- Gallery: Cooch's kobold fate has been added to the Gallery (Tosk).
- Gallery: Issa's new punishment has been added to the Gallery (Tosk).
Tweaks
- Game credits have been updated with contemporary links for our VAs, where available.
- In-game text now uses true italics.
- The mercenaries have a prioritised randomisation mechanic for fate followup scenes, in line with other hordes.
Fixes
- Mercenary expressions will appear as intended.
- Naho will learn to use her teeth better when being trained as a pet in the palace.
- Valzira will not rise to her feet when visiting her in Act V if she does not have any.
- Plus everything found in playtesting. Thank you, playtesters!
