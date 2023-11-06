1.1.0 Update - Addressing Negative Feedback - Future of StrangerZ

Change/Patch Notes:
- Significantly increased both survivor and stranger speed
- Increased survivor flashlight range and brightness
- Increased Stranger footstep volume and range
_[b]- EVERY USER GETS 500 ZCOINS ON LOGIN as apology_
- Added push to talk visual[/b]
- Added more comments to training
- Fixed several fatal error crashes
- Some hints that were commonly missed were changed to red text
- Added negative review apology and gift
- Discontinued all Esports plans
- Launched community poll in discord for what to work on next for a major update.
Developer note:
It hurts me so much to see the negative feedback coming in.
I am actively day and night unable to sleep at all and have been taking in feedback and acting on it.
I appreciate all of you who have taken the time to leave constructive criticism.
This launch has been a massive learning experience and humbling as to why a game of this scope
is rarely, if ever done by solo developers. Let alone at my age with no funding.
My main goal with StrangerZ was to launch me into a full time game development career
but it isn't doable anymore so I am gifting everyone enough ZCoins to open a ZCrate
(Which will destroy my intended revenue stream for the game)
I will return to my dream of this being a full time endeavor.
Thanks for coming along for the journey, looking forward to updates and future growth.
I promise you i'm listening to the negative feedback, it won't leave my head until I can fix it.
- Will
All updates/changes (Full patch notes):
- Added Anticheat
- Strengthened battery life of flashlight
- Fixed a few UI bugs
- Added "Cant find game" support button
- Other minor fixes
- Fixed crash regarding discord overlay
- Fixed Stranger movement not working with certain keyboards
- Slight balancing adjustments
