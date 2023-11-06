1.1.0 Update - Addressing Negative Feedback - Future of StrangerZ

Change/Patch Notes:

- Significantly increased both survivor and stranger speed

- Increased survivor flashlight range and brightness

- Increased Stranger footstep volume and range

_[b]- EVERY USER GETS 500 ZCOINS ON LOGIN as apology_

Added push to talk visual[/b]

Added more comments to training

Fixed several fatal error crashes

Some hints that were commonly missed were changed to red text

- Added negative review apology and gift

Discontinued all Esports plans

- Launched community poll in discord for what to work on next for a major update.

Developer note:

It hurts me so much to see the negative feedback coming in.

I am actively day and night unable to sleep at all and have been taking in feedback and acting on it.

I appreciate all of you who have taken the time to leave constructive criticism.

This launch has been a massive learning experience and humbling as to why a game of this scope

is rarely, if ever done by solo developers. Let alone at my age with no funding.

My main goal with StrangerZ was to launch me into a full time game development career

but it isn't doable anymore so I am gifting everyone enough ZCoins to open a ZCrate

(Which will destroy my intended revenue stream for the game)

I will return to my dream of this being a full time endeavor.

Thanks for coming along for the journey, looking forward to updates and future growth.

I promise you i'm listening to the negative feedback, it won't leave my head until I can fix it.

Will

All updates/changes (Full patch notes):