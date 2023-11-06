Plan B - v0.7 major update

Finally! Here is the changelog.
Plan B - v0.7.0 build 768
Major Improvements:
-
Achievments
-
Dam pumps
-
Automatic drones priority system (depots naturally move containers from producers toward consumers)
-
Add "Backup supply" option on Depots and on City Supply (to be able to prioritize resources from recycling over new production).
-
Add world generation option system:
- minerals quantity (including infinite)
- water quantity
- mountain quantity
- city growth difficulty
- name of planet now used to define the generation (name = seed, number suffix = options), so it can be shared
-
Add game options:
- Vsync & target framerate properly linked.
- Centered zoom out
- Anti-aliasing (fixed)
- HDR
- Shadow
- Depth of Field
- Ambient Occlusion
- Items particles effect
- Auto-destroy depleted extractors
-
Bookmarks for cities and landmarks tower. Caution: shortcuts have been modified (1-9 for bookmarks, F2-F4 for game speed)
-
Added new langages: Polish, Turkish, Thai, Italian, Czech, Ukrainian
Improvements:
- Item dumps, created when you destroy a depot, factory or transport.
- Improved water table simulation (more trees areas around water areas, and water extractor do not dry an area if water nearby).
- Heavy optimisation on drones
- Updated localization from community help (crowdin) <3
Balance:
- Balance of water apparition speed (start at the same temperature, but now starts much slowlier, then faster)
- Mouse scrolling trigger max duration set at 0.3s instead of 0.2s
- Modification of train speed near stops (drones take off earlier ; vehicle slow down a bit longer)
- Add Tempered Steel in Dam Wall recipe
- High Tech Part unlocked at level 6
Bugs fix:
- Pumping station actually remove water from the ground (a tiny bit)
- Fixed crash bug with water in dll
- Fixed ghost vehicles bugs (empty trains that cannot be loaded, etc)
- Fixed depot distribution not random
- Fixed errors with drones (when a drone is flying toward a stack that disappear)
- Fixed drones not visible on new depots
- Fixed forest objective description with specific initial water quantity
- Fixed Ice name in status bar
Minor:
- Display depot range when selected
- Changed the rivers and water color
- Stop music if volume at 0
- Remove stacktraces for basic logs
- Warning if overwrite planet name
- Load screen : improve perfs, fix scrolling, delete key shortcut
- Refactoring of items containers stack corruption check (lot of time wasted for me...)
- Loading tips for items max count
- Added /debugprio console command to show the depots priority
- Added some debug and checks for the "GetStackContainerTr" error
- Fix looped warnings with the extractors getting stacks of 4 containers
- Fixed minor perfs issue on cities
- Fixed refresh issue in world generation screen
- Fixed texts cuts in some buttons & long languages
As explained before, the game is in discount -20% for one week, and then its price will increase from $10 to $12.
Changed files in this update