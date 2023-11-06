Plan B - v0.7 major update

Share · View all patches · Build 12627561 · Last edited 6 November 2023 – 16:33:13 UTC by Wendy

Finally! Here is the changelog.

Plan B - v0.7.0 build 768

Major Improvements:

Achievments

Dam pumps

Automatic drones priority system (depots naturally move containers from producers toward consumers)

Add "Backup supply" option on Depots and on City Supply (to be able to prioritize resources from recycling over new production).

Add world generation option system: minerals quantity (including infinite) water quantity mountain quantity city growth difficulty name of planet now used to define the generation (name = seed, number suffix = options), so it can be shared

Add game options: Vsync & target framerate properly linked. Centered zoom out Anti-aliasing (fixed) HDR Shadow Depth of Field Ambient Occlusion Items particles effect Auto-destroy depleted extractors

Bookmarks for cities and landmarks tower. Caution: shortcuts have been modified (1-9 for bookmarks, F2-F4 for game speed)

Added new langages: Polish, Turkish, Thai, Italian, Czech, Ukrainian

Improvements:

Item dumps, created when you destroy a depot, factory or transport.

Improved water table simulation (more trees areas around water areas, and water extractor do not dry an area if water nearby).

Heavy optimisation on drones

Updated localization from community help (crowdin) <3

Balance:

Balance of water apparition speed (start at the same temperature, but now starts much slowlier, then faster)

Mouse scrolling trigger max duration set at 0.3s instead of 0.2s

Modification of train speed near stops (drones take off earlier ; vehicle slow down a bit longer)

Add Tempered Steel in Dam Wall recipe

High Tech Part unlocked at level 6

Bugs fix:

Pumping station actually remove water from the ground (a tiny bit)

Fixed crash bug with water in dll

Fixed ghost vehicles bugs (empty trains that cannot be loaded, etc)

Fixed depot distribution not random

Fixed errors with drones (when a drone is flying toward a stack that disappear)

Fixed drones not visible on new depots

Fixed forest objective description with specific initial water quantity

Fixed Ice name in status bar

Minor:

Display depot range when selected

Changed the rivers and water color

Stop music if volume at 0

Remove stacktraces for basic logs

Warning if overwrite planet name

Load screen : improve perfs, fix scrolling, delete key shortcut

Refactoring of items containers stack corruption check (lot of time wasted for me...)

Loading tips for items max count

Added /debugprio console command to show the depots priority

Added some debug and checks for the "GetStackContainerTr" error

Fix looped warnings with the extractors getting stacks of 4 containers

Fixed minor perfs issue on cities

Fixed refresh issue in world generation screen

Fixed texts cuts in some buttons & long languages

As explained before, the game is in discount -20% for one week, and then its price will increase from $10 to $12.