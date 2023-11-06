 Skip to content

Plan B: Terraform update for 6 November 2023

Plan B - v0.7 major update

Share · View all patches · Build 12627561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally! Here is the changelog.

Plan B - v0.7.0 build 768

Major Improvements:

  • Achievments

  • Dam pumps

  • Automatic drones priority system (depots naturally move containers from producers toward consumers)

  • Add "Backup supply" option on Depots and on City Supply (to be able to prioritize resources from recycling over new production).

  • Add world generation option system:

    • minerals quantity (including infinite)
    • water quantity
    • mountain quantity
    • city growth difficulty
    • name of planet now used to define the generation (name = seed, number suffix = options), so it can be shared

  • Add game options:

    • Vsync & target framerate properly linked.
    • Centered zoom out
    • Anti-aliasing (fixed)
    • HDR
    • Shadow
    • Depth of Field
    • Ambient Occlusion
    • Items particles effect
    • Auto-destroy depleted extractors

  • Bookmarks for cities and landmarks tower. Caution: shortcuts have been modified (1-9 for bookmarks, F2-F4 for game speed)

  • Added new langages: Polish, Turkish, Thai, Italian, Czech, Ukrainian

Improvements:

  • Item dumps, created when you destroy a depot, factory or transport.
  • Improved water table simulation (more trees areas around water areas, and water extractor do not dry an area if water nearby).
  • Heavy optimisation on drones
  • Updated localization from community help (crowdin) <3

Balance:

  • Balance of water apparition speed (start at the same temperature, but now starts much slowlier, then faster)
  • Mouse scrolling trigger max duration set at 0.3s instead of 0.2s
  • Modification of train speed near stops (drones take off earlier ; vehicle slow down a bit longer)
  • Add Tempered Steel in Dam Wall recipe
  • High Tech Part unlocked at level 6

Bugs fix:

  • Pumping station actually remove water from the ground (a tiny bit)
  • Fixed crash bug with water in dll
  • Fixed ghost vehicles bugs (empty trains that cannot be loaded, etc)
  • Fixed depot distribution not random
  • Fixed errors with drones (when a drone is flying toward a stack that disappear)
  • Fixed drones not visible on new depots
  • Fixed forest objective description with specific initial water quantity
  • Fixed Ice name in status bar

Minor:

  • Display depot range when selected
  • Changed the rivers and water color
  • Stop music if volume at 0
  • Remove stacktraces for basic logs
  • Warning if overwrite planet name
  • Load screen : improve perfs, fix scrolling, delete key shortcut
  • Refactoring of items containers stack corruption check (lot of time wasted for me...)
  • Loading tips for items max count
  • Added /debugprio console command to show the depots priority
  • Added some debug and checks for the "GetStackContainerTr" error
  • Fix looped warnings with the extractors getting stacks of 4 containers
  • Fixed minor perfs issue on cities
  • Fixed refresh issue in world generation screen
  • Fixed texts cuts in some buttons & long languages

As explained before, the game is in discount -20% for one week, and then its price will increase from $10 to $12.

