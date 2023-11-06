 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 6 November 2023

Fixes for stable horde, kobold horde

Build 12627511

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where image conversion would fail for images downloaded from Stable Horde
  • Fixed kobold horde "2 per 1 second" error by self-throttling requests
  • Added NovelAI image gen model "nai-diffusion-2". Some users have requested this, but I haven't made it the default because it seems to be less accurate for images of objects/items than the original version.
  • Increased retry count for unofficial free cloud to reduce chance of total failure per turn
  • Fixed issue where A1111 or Kobold API url would fail to be parsed if it had a slash at the end

