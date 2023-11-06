- Fixed issue where image conversion would fail for images downloaded from Stable Horde
- Fixed kobold horde "2 per 1 second" error by self-throttling requests
- Added NovelAI image gen model "nai-diffusion-2". Some users have requested this, but I haven't made it the default because it seems to be less accurate for images of objects/items than the original version.
- Increased retry count for unofficial free cloud to reduce chance of total failure per turn
- Fixed issue where A1111 or Kobold API url would fail to be parsed if it had a slash at the end
AI Roguelite update for 6 November 2023
Fixes for stable horde, kobold horde
