 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hive P v. S update for 6 November 2023

Maintenance update

Share · View all patches · Build 12627445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated dependencies.
Switched build tools to same as new projects from SMJN AB.
Switched to a more modern steamworks library.
Replaced Mac builds with a single universal build.
Minor fixes and tweaks.

Changed files in this update

Hive P v. S Windows Depot 1562151
  • Loading history…
Hive P v. S Linux Depot 1562152
  • Loading history…
Hive P v. S Mac Universal Depot 1562153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link