Rally 9000 update for 6 November 2023

Money Cheat

Patchnotes via Steam Community

By request, I've added a cheat for money since unlocks take too dang long.
Type "imlazy" on the main menu to unlock 100k credits. You must type it within 10 seconds of pressing the first letter.

