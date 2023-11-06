By request, I've added a cheat for money since unlocks take too dang long.
Type "imlazy" on the main menu to unlock 100k credits. You must type it within 10 seconds of pressing the first letter.
Rally 9000 update for 6 November 2023
Money Cheat

