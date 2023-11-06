V1.0.48 Update Some new contents

New

Skill Hurricane Vortex Enhancement Mechanism: Can draw enemies into a whirlwind.

Skill Reflective Missiles gains the ability to bounce off the edges of the screen.

During the effect duration of the Stimulant buff, the character's size increases.

New artifact: Trap Web.

New artifact: Scholar's Fishing Rod.

New artifact: Spiked Shield.

New affix Minion attack CD ,now you can shorten the attack cooldown of your minion.

New Upgrades of Endurance and Minion attack cd.

On the large map, right-clicking on nodes allows for placing flags as markers.

Skill icons on the settlement interface support tooltip display on mouse hover.

New affix: Sticky Web. Trap Synergy skills have a chance to immobilize enemies while dealing damage.

New affix: Spiked Armor. A portion of armor can be converted into armor pierce.



Adjustment

Adjusted visual effects for Inferno Inferno Pool skill.

Skill Firestorm Ball now performs a double rotation of two circles.

Some adjustments made to the attributes of certain artifacts.

Initial and enhanced attributes of the Summoner's Bow have been adjusted.

Bugfix

Fixed an issue where the artifact list in the top bar was not refreshing after purchasing artifacts in the camp and transitioning to the world map.

Fixed a problem where using keyboard controls in the skill shop would result in mismatched skill cards.

Fixed an issue where using a gamepad to navigate the skill exchange interface would cause the focus to be lost.

Corrected text errors in the tutorial for new accounts.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "