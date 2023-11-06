 Skip to content

Roomvas update for 6 November 2023

Minor Changes

  • While in Floorplan mode, you can now scroll up/down to move along the direction of the camera. You can still use the space bar and Z key to move up/down.
  • You now get a notification when someone likes your design!
  • Bugfix: Input for furniture size was not working

