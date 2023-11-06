 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bombshell Barista: Speed Dating update for 6 November 2023

Acheievements Fixed!

Share · View all patches · Build 12627111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Okay hey wow! The Steam Achievements are fixed!! Finally!! (So so sorry to everyone for keeping you waiting so long. I'm sure some issues are going to pop up, but do know that I'll be on it ASAP when they do.

  • Cavi

Changed files in this update

Depot 2496851 Depot 2496851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link