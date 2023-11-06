Minor Bugfixes Hotfix

Oh, hello again. For the second time today.

So I was testing out the new achievement, etc., and started a fully new game. I started going through the unconventional route and spotted a couple of minor issues that I felt the need to fix right now, even though it's nearly 11 pm.

Changes:

-On the unconventional route, for renovations, fixed a typo within the VN sequence.

-Fixed a typo in Tutorington's renovations tip.

-Fixed a bug where Mountain Inn in the Debauchery and Lawlessness scenario wasn't properly flagged as a business.