v0.9.1.5 Hotfix

A minor patch to fix a potential crash:
v0.9.1.5 Patch Notes:
= Features
- Added the option to set the max number of messages for the backlog to the system menu. The default number of messages shown is now 25. If using an old save, your save will still be at 50 and you will need to reduce the number to 25.
= Changes
- Changed the buff icon on Sir Zethus's Unmoving Aegis for greater clarity.
= Bugfixes
- Corrected a bug where too much text in the backlog would crash the game. As this issue is an engine limitation, I can't fully prevent it, but the issue will now throw an in-game error message into the backlog instead of crashing the game.
Changed files in this update