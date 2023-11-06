v0.7.5 - Minor changes & Performance improvements
Added:
- Added a visual film grain when an Phenomenom event is active
- Added a text to show the stats modifications from active Phenomenom events
Changes:
- Reduced message spam on the righ side of screen to reduce visual congestion
- Equipment and ability drop now try to roll stats on empty slots more consistently
- Equipment and ability tooltip will not show "Locked" slots to reduce visual congestion
- Radius Multiplier reduced to 100% max
Bugs
- Fixed a bug that would set the current Run time back to 0 when party wipe out
Changed files in this update