Path of Survivors Playtest update for 6 November 2023

v0.7.5 - Minor changes & Performance improvements

Added:

  • Added a visual film grain when an Phenomenom event is active
  • Added a text to show the stats modifications from active Phenomenom events

Changes:

  • Reduced message spam on the righ side of screen to reduce visual congestion
  • Equipment and ability drop now try to roll stats on empty slots more consistently
  • Equipment and ability tooltip will not show "Locked" slots to reduce visual congestion
  • Radius Multiplier reduced to 100% max

Bugs

  • Fixed a bug that would set the current Run time back to 0 when party wipe out

