Fix multiple missing exits.
Fix excessive overworld tile swapping.
Remove alternate solution from tenderfoot.
Please Be Kind To The Chickens Playtest update for 6 November 2023
Minor Update Nov 5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fix multiple missing exits.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2667601 Depot 2667601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update