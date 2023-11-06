 Skip to content

Please Be Kind To The Chickens Playtest update for 6 November 2023

Minor Update Nov 5

Share · View all patches · Build 12626711

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix multiple missing exits.
Fix excessive overworld tile swapping.
Remove alternate solution from tenderfoot.

