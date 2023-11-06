Warlordocracy Early v10.0

Chapter 2 DLC is finished and will be released tomorrow (after I get back from my day job). Meanwhile, here's the latest patch. Lots of little fixes. Mainly it's got all the scripts for Ch.2 finished and tested.

Complete list of changes:

-Finished Chapter 2 Early Access (on Steam tomorrow)!

-Climbing ropes and vines now requires 30 Meta.

-Fixed bug where changing to a new map made all mobiles face north.

-Fixed bug from a few patches ago where fire and other effects weren't moving.

-Effect objects like fire are now automatically set to temporary (disappear after leaving map).

-R-Clicking usable items in inventory no longer changes equipment (changed "pickEquip" to "pickDefault" in item use scripts).

-Bottles of miscellaneous substances (boomdust, etc.) now have script that lets you pour it out for empty bottle.

-Made HUD updates for party member conditions more efficient.

-New gemcracks (no scripts yet): gemPyro, gemCryo, gemBio.

-New items: counterfeit coins, counterfeit plate.