Warlordocracy update for 6 November 2023

Warlordocracy Early v10.0

Warlordocracy Early v10.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12626699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chapter 2 DLC is finished and will be released tomorrow (after I get back from my day job). Meanwhile, here's the latest patch. Lots of little fixes. Mainly it's got all the scripts for Ch.2 finished and tested.

Complete list of changes:

-Finished Chapter 2 Early Access (on Steam tomorrow)!
-Climbing ropes and vines now requires 30 Meta.
-Fixed bug where changing to a new map made all mobiles face north.
-Fixed bug from a few patches ago where fire and other effects weren't moving.
-Effect objects like fire are now automatically set to temporary (disappear after leaving map).
-R-Clicking usable items in inventory no longer changes equipment (changed "pickEquip" to "pickDefault" in item use scripts).
-Bottles of miscellaneous substances (boomdust, etc.) now have script that lets you pour it out for empty bottle.
-Made HUD updates for party member conditions more efficient.
-New gemcracks (no scripts yet): gemPyro, gemCryo, gemBio.
-New items: counterfeit coins, counterfeit plate.

