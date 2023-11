Share · View all patches · Build 12626678 · Last edited 8 November 2023 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today's the day! Cobalt Core is finally here!

We have been SO excited to share Cobalt Core with you all, and for launch week, you can pick it up with a 10% launch discount!

If you wanted a chance to ask the devs any questions, you can also join us today for a live stream at 2PM PST // 5PM EST on the Brace Yourself Games Twitch channel.

SEE YOU THERE!