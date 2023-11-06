 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Greedland update for 6 November 2023

0.7.70 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12626565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【New】

-New character: Dark Lord
-New achievements: On your Power Armor: Play as Dark Lord, complete a Tundra 10 night mission

Dark Lord
Active Skill

Mini Blackhole: Generates a small black hole that continuously attracts enemies and deals damage

Passive Skill

Skill Duration: +50% skilltime
Into the Darkness: Escape into a different dimensional space during duration of your active skills.
Blackhole form transformation, now returned!

【Other】

-Optimization on game experience
-Fixed bugs

Big Event

Greedland Cross-dimension Champion Challenge is coming!
Also the Sharing for Prize event!
Event channel link: https://discord.com/channels/1043811029316018236/1169563265920155678

Two-week events to win Steam Gift Cards!
Event channel link: https://discord.com/channels/1043811029316018236/1169563356710060043

Changed files in this update

Depot 2218401 Depot 2218401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link