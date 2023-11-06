0.7.70 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12626565 · Last edited 6 November 2023 – 05:09:12 UTC by Wendy

【New】

-New character: Dark Lord

-New achievements: On your Power Armor: Play as Dark Lord, complete a Tundra 10 night mission

Dark Lord

Active Skill

Mini Blackhole: Generates a small black hole that continuously attracts enemies and deals damage

Passive Skill

Skill Duration: +50% skilltime

Into the Darkness: Escape into a different dimensional space during duration of your active skills.

Blackhole form transformation, now returned!

【Other】

-Optimization on game experience

-Fixed bugs

Big Event

Greedland Cross-dimension Champion Challenge is coming!

Also the Sharing for Prize event!

Event channel link: https://discord.com/channels/1043811029316018236/1169563265920155678

Two-week events to win Steam Gift Cards!

Event channel link: https://discord.com/channels/1043811029316018236/1169563356710060043