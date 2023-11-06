0.7.70 Update

【New】
-New character: Dark Lord
-New achievements: On your Power Armor: Play as Dark Lord, complete a Tundra 10 night mission
Dark Lord
Active Skill
Mini Blackhole: Generates a small black hole that continuously attracts enemies and deals damage
Passive Skill
Skill Duration: +50% skilltime
Into the Darkness: Escape into a different dimensional space during duration of your active skills.
Blackhole form transformation, now returned!
【Other】
-Optimization on game experience
-Fixed bugs
Big Event
Greedland Cross-dimension Champion Challenge is coming!
Also the Sharing for Prize event!
Event channel link: https://discord.com/channels/1043811029316018236/1169563265920155678
Two-week events to win Steam Gift Cards!
Event channel link: https://discord.com/channels/1043811029316018236/1169563356710060043
Changed files in this update