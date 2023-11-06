- Rough draft for final mission - pizza delivery war.
- Add minimap icons for trash can bombs.
- Update Greg conversations.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 6 November 2023
Update Notes for 2023/11/05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1646161 Depot 1646161
- Loading history…
Depot 1646162 Depot 1646162
- Loading history…
Depot 1646163 Depot 1646163
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update