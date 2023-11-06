 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 6 November 2023

Update Notes for 2023/11/05

  • Rough draft for final mission - pizza delivery war.
  • Add minimap icons for trash can bombs.
  • Update Greg conversations.

