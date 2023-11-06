 Skip to content

Hexarchy update for 6 November 2023

Hexarchy 1.0.816

Share · View all patches · Build 12626514 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue that was causing map generation to fail for level 3 of this week's Weekly Campaign so that it would get stuck on the loading screen

Multiplayer games require all players to be on the same game version

