You Will Die Here Tonight update for 6 November 2023

You Will Die Here Tonight v1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Option to invert aim in combat.
  • Option to unlock mouse during gameplay.
  • "Do not push" button can now be pushed without restoring power to the secret lab.
  • Persist "good music" for credits.
  • Improved prose for clarity, consistency.
  • Fixed soft lock related to the sample and first reaching the secret lab.
  • Fixed soft lock related to spider.
  • Fixed soft lock related to iron maiden.
  • Fixed soft locks related to moving to an unreachable position.
  • Fixed soft locks related to true ending.
  • Fixed incorrect ammo from shotgun caches.
  • Fixed missing wall collision leading to 3F mansion.
  • Ensure player can retrieve sample if they explode Jeff Monroe.
  • Fit and finish for some props, lights, sounds, etc.
  • Small mouse & keyboard improvements.
  • Credits no longer hang.
  • To reduce likelihood of losing progress, game backs up the save file when continuing or starting new game. (One backup per day.)

