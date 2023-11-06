- Option to invert aim in combat.
- Option to unlock mouse during gameplay.
- "Do not push" button can now be pushed without restoring power to the secret lab.
- Persist "good music" for credits.
- Improved prose for clarity, consistency.
- Fixed soft lock related to the sample and first reaching the secret lab.
- Fixed soft lock related to spider.
- Fixed soft lock related to iron maiden.
- Fixed soft locks related to moving to an unreachable position.
- Fixed soft locks related to true ending.
- Fixed incorrect ammo from shotgun caches.
- Fixed missing wall collision leading to 3F mansion.
- Ensure player can retrieve sample if they explode Jeff Monroe.
- Fit and finish for some props, lights, sounds, etc.
- Small mouse & keyboard improvements.
- Credits no longer hang.
- To reduce likelihood of losing progress, game backs up the save file when continuing or starting new game. (One backup per day.)
You Will Die Here Tonight update for 6 November 2023
You Will Die Here Tonight v1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
