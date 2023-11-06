3.31 Small Hotfix Patch

I originally wanted to wait until we found more bugs to push out any patch. But some of these minor pesky issues get in the way of enjoying the game, so we're just pushing a few of these small bug fixes and will probably do quite a bit more of these small patches in the future.

Fixes:

Fixed error in Jasmine's Hot Menu sticker

Fixed muffled song audio on restart

Fixed Autoplay difficulty de-syncing with selection

Additions:

Added Lovense Support for Thrust and Depth Commands

Changes:

Changed loading screen text when converting files.

