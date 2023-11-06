 Skip to content

Beat Banger update for 6 November 2023

3.31 Small Hotfix Patch

Build 12626462

I originally wanted to wait until we found more bugs to push out any patch. But some of these minor pesky issues get in the way of enjoying the game, so we're just pushing a few of these small bug fixes and will probably do quite a bit more of these small patches in the future.

Fixes:

  • Fixed error in Jasmine's Hot Menu sticker
  • Fixed muffled song audio on restart
  • Fixed Autoplay difficulty de-syncing with selection

Additions:

  • Added Lovense Support for Thrust and Depth Commands

Changes:

  • Changed loading screen text when converting files.

If you find any errors or issues, click the "Report A Bug" button in the game's ESC menu. Or go straight to our GitHub

